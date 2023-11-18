Hooked Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $8.59 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $54.52 million and $8.59 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002553 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,434,910 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 58,434,910.1 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.89759651 USD and is down -8.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $11,233,698.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

