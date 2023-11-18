Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $153.57 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $10.70 or 0.00029330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $153.57 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00078031 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00042152 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,355,525 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

