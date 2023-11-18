Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 281,796 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 175,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Independence Gold Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28. The firm has a market cap of C$36.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Get Independence Gold alerts:

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independence Gold Corp. will post -0.065625 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Independence Gold

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and Boulevard project with approximately 958 quartz mining claims covering approximately 19,960 hectares situated in Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.