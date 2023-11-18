Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1868 per share on Friday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ICLO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.63. 11,530 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

Institutional Trading of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.10% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

