Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS) Plans $0.15 Dividend

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1465 per share on Friday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HIYS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Select ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.24% of Invesco High Yield Select ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Invesco High Yield Select ETF

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

