Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 333 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.98 million, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02.

Get Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVRA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.