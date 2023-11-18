Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

BATS:XSHD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29,798 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $691,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 245.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

