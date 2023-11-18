iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $452.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,132. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.21.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.