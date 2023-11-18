iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,154,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,927,000 after buying an additional 52,809 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $253.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,593. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.37 and a 200-day moving average of $253.57.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

