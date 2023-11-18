JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Shares Up 8%

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

JD Bancshares Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23.

JD Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

JD Bancshares Company Profile

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

