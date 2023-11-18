JOE (JOE) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One JOE token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $133.99 million and $13.19 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JOE has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,548,710 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

