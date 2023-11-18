Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 980 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PNC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.26. 2,129,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,538. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $170.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.