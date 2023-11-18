Joseph Group Capital Management Buys 299 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 34.1% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 270,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 68,624 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,446,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS BJAN traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $38.64. 13,078 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $162.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

