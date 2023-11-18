Joseph Group Capital Management Buys 429 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,496. The stock has a market cap of $307.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.57.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

