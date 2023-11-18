Joseph Group Capital Management Has $2.37 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Joseph Group Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
SCHG stock remained flat at $78.79 during midday trading on Friday. 848,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,663. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.