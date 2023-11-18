Joseph Group Capital Management Has $2.37 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Joseph Group Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock remained flat at $78.79 during midday trading on Friday. 848,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,663. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.