Joseph Group Capital Management Purchases 1,047 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 179,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,741,000 after buying an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $137,148,000. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 84,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Progressive by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 837,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,842,000 after buying an additional 79,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.53.

Progressive Stock Down 1.5 %

Progressive stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $161.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

