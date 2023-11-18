Joseph Group Capital Management Purchases Shares of 152,671 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 152,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,000. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Joseph Group Capital Management owned 0.14% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,828,000 after buying an additional 105,738,745 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,880,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 214,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.94. 377,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

