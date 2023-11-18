KOK Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. KOK has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,488.01 or 0.99996462 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011351 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004328 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006327 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00812537 USD and is down -8.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,230,538.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

