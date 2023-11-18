KOK Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.07 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $4.38 million and $1.07 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016336 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,611.07 or 0.99973480 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011324 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004312 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00812537 USD and is down -8.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,230,538.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

