KuCoin Token Market Capitalization Achieves $662.54 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $662.54 million and $2.87 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $6.85 or 0.00018742 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,232,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,732,986 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

