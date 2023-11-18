Kujira (KUJI) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, Kujira has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for $3.53 or 0.00009620 BTC on major exchanges. Kujira has a market cap of $384.44 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 3.41651955 USD and is down -9.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,057,757.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

