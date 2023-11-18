Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. 993,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,599. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLIC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after acquiring an additional 663,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,628,000 after buying an additional 95,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,270,000 after buying an additional 324,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,033,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,750,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.