Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,893,000 after buying an additional 1,216,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after buying an additional 2,661,361 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,061,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,308,000 after buying an additional 608,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,304,000 after buying an additional 57,049 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,041,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,870. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.