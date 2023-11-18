Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU remained flat at $37.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,852,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,222,137. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

