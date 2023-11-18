Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys 647 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 5,562,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.48. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

