Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.67. 4,871,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,290,636. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $161.28 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

