Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $461,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $5.47 on Friday, hitting $547.97. The stock had a trading volume of 344,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,743. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $509.49 and a 200-day moving average of $494.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.29. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $423.06 and a 52-week high of $557.08.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.40.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

