Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $1.11

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00003050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $158.60 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002270 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001922 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001760 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004044 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.