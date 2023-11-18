Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $15.88 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 794,362,434 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 794,335,403.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0032727 USD and is up 11.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $37.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
