Luceco (LON:LUCE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $116.93

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.93 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 115.20 ($1.41). Luceco shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.47), with a volume of 221,856 shares traded.

Luceco Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 116.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.60. The company has a market cap of £199.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,547.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Luceco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Luceco’s payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

About Luceco

Luceco plc engages in the manufacturing and supply of wiring accessories, LED lighting, and portable power equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brand names.

Further Reading

