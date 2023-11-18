Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.88-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.90 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.12 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.88-3.13 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on M shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE:M opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

