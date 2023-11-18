Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.88-3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.9-23.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.02 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.88-$3.13 EPS.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Macy’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,203,000 after buying an additional 1,050,825 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 171.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after buying an additional 3,523,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 34.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,681 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.