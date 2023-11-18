Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.04 (BATS:MINN)

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $557,000.

About Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax.

