Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $408,535,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,453,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,714. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $159.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.