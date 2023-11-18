MELD (MELD) Price Hits $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. MELD has a market capitalization of $26.10 million and $1.71 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MELD has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,156,044,985 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01182505 USD and is down -3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,518,005.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

