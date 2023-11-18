Monero 24 Hour Volume Reaches $63.26 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and $63.26 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $159.84 or 0.00438693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,435.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.83 or 0.00188894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.15 or 0.00617934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00051924 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00127852 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,359,875 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.