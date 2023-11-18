Monero (XMR) Market Cap Tops $2.95 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and approximately $74.47 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $160.61 or 0.00438241 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,648.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.68 or 0.00190118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.19 or 0.00619922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00052150 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00127486 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,359,700 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

