Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 36,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 130,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Montero Mining and Exploration Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.76 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 478.3 kilometer square located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

