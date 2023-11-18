Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1768 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MOHCY remained flat at $11.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Motor Oil has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in oil refining and oil products trading in Greece and internationally. It operates through four segments: Refining Activity, Fuels' Marketing Activity, Power & Gas, and Other. The company produces and sells liquid fuels, lubricants, and asphalt for transportation, industrial, and household use.

