My DeFi Pet (DPET) One Day Volume Tops $457,651.37

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 18th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $457,651.37 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003140 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016640 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005127 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,707,688 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

