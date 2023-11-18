NEAR Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $176.69 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00004744 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.73 billion and $176.69 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00057339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00024781 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000121 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,013,914 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 999,432,711 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.71552795 USD and is down -8.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 309 active market(s) with $288,221,051.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

