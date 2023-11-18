Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 113,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 149,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,231,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average is $75.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

