Ordinals Trading Up 20.1% This Week (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $22.72 or 0.00062280 BTC on popular exchanges. Ordinals has a market cap of $477.02 million and $238.02 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 23.672922 USD and is down -5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $329,452,157.20 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

