OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Declares Dividend of $1.50

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from OTC Markets Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTCM remained flat at $60.00 during trading on Friday. 13,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $715.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. OTC Markets Group has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 88.74% and a net margin of 26.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, a dealer system to view and publish quotes; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN), a dealer network model with auto-execution functionality; OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB), a matching engine model that allows for the distribution of market data.

