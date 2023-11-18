Oxen One Day Volume Reaches $15,361.34 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $5.17 million and $15,361.34 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,556,572 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

