Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys 20,962 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,601 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.96. 6,353,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,079,526. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $105.94. The stock has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

