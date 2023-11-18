Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys 4,463 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,136,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,036,529. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

Free Report

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

