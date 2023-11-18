Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,211,000 after acquiring an additional 227,215 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after acquiring an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,802,000 after acquiring an additional 193,729 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.89. 1,830,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,281. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
