Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 18,739 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,739 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 5.6% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $58,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.28. 2,993,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,118. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.09. The company has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.