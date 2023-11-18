Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 8,673 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,926,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,312,801. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

